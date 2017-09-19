You can buy OnePlus 5 from Croma retail stores from today

OnePlus initially relied on the online sales for its flagship smartphones starting with the OnePlus One. In fact, the company started with the invite basis of sales during its early days.

After three successful years of operation in India, it looks like OnePlus is now looking forward to focus on the offline availability. We say so as the company is expanding the presence of its recent flagship - the OnePlus 5. Lately, we came across a teaser put up on the official Twitter handle of OnePlus regarding the availability of the OnePlus 5 via select Croma stores. Starting today, the flagship smartphone will be available offline via the Croma stores in the country in addition to the OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus has teamed up with Croma Retail to expand the availability of the OnePlus 5. Initially, Croma outlets in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Hyderabad will sell the OnePlus 5.

As an introductory offer, the company is offering freebies to lure the buyers. Those who purchase the OnePlus 5 from Croma will get free Bullets V2 earphones and a flip cover as well. There is good news for the existing OnePlus 5 users as they can get a free flip cover by visiting a Croma Retail store.

Interestingly, the offline price of the OnePlus 5 at the Croma stores is the same as the pricing on Amazon India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 32,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999 respectively.

It remains unsurprising to see OnePlus starting to focus on the offline availability as several other smartphone brands are looking forward to increase the sales of their smartphones via the retail stores. Given that Oppo and Vivo are into aggressive marketing of their products via the local mobile retailers, OnePlus has to buck up with the offline availability. Even Xiaomi has started focusing on the same by opening Mi Home Stores in the major cities across the country.