OnePlus 5 Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Limited Edition model goes official

Last week, OnePlus teased that the company will launch a special edition model of the OnePlus 5 on September 19. As teased, the limited edition variant of the flagship smartphone is now official.

OnePlus 5 Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Limited Edition model is named after the French designer who has designed it. Well, OnePlus has joined hands with the French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac to launch this special edition model.

OnePlus has announced that it will showcase the JCC products at the upcoming pop-up event that will be held in Paris on September 22. The exclusive JCC products such as bags, holsters, caps, t-shirts and the OnePlus 5 limited edition model will all reflect the signature and chromatic style of the designer. These products will be listed for sale in the European Union markets and we might not make their way into India.

The OnePlus 5 JCC limited edition model will arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. Also, there will be dual cameras at the back as in the original variant of the flagship device. The sale of this variant will debut on October 2 and will be priced at 559 euros (approx. Rs. 43,000). Besides the rear panel changes, this special edition model is in no way different from the model that was in June.

Though the OnePlus 5 JCC model will not be launched in India, the company seems to be having different plans for their fans in the country. The other accessories will be launched in India and will be available for purchase via the official OnePlus online store from October 2. The limited edition "Callection" and Never Settle T-shirts can be bought for Rs. 1,999 and the tote bag will go on sale for Rs. 1,599.