OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T Android 9 Pie based HydrogenOS closed beta leaks

OnePlus' last year offerings the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T are still one of the best available smartphones for its price segment. Both the smartphones come pre-installed with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and have received the Android Oreo update back in August this year. Now, it appears that both the smartphones are all set to receive the latest Android 9 Pie update soon in the coming days.

OnePlus has now started the trial of the closed beta build of the HydrogenOS based on the latest Android 9 Pie OS. The company has started testing the beta build in its hometown China. A report from the XDA developers cites that, at present, the build is available for both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5Th smartphones. Now, the latest build has been leaked over the web so that the users can try it out. While the update has already been leaked, it is being expected that the update will be rolled out to the users officially over the period of coming days.

As per the new changelog, the HydrogenOS closed beta based on Android Pie for the OnePlus smartphones will introduce an improved UI design with background control solution for the users. The update will bring along various new features including Android P shutdown interface, improved latest full-screen gestures, an optimized call UI design, and others. Notably, the full-screen gesture will be available for OnePlus 5T following the beta update.

While OnePlus rolls out the HydrogenOS skin for the Chinese variant of the devices, the OxygenOS is rolled out for the rest of the globe. As of now, the latest build is available only for the Chinese market and it still needs to be available for the rest of the globe. The users who are based out of China will have to wait for a while before OnePlus begins testing the OxygenOS skin based Android 9 Pie update. As of now, OnePlus has not revealed any specific timeline for the release of OxygenOS based Android Pie update for both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, however, we can expect the update to be rolled out by next year.