OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Get Android 10 Open Beta 1 Update: How To Install

OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T users are getting the Android 10 upgrade that was promised by the company. The Android 10 Open Beta 1 software is now available for download on both the OnePlus 5 series smartphones. The stable version of the Android 10 is expected to be the last software upgrade for both devices.

OnePlus 5 Series Get Android 10 Update

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T in 2017 with Android Nougat. Since then, the company has steadily released updates, including the Android 9 Pie. Last year, OnePlus assured users that Android 10 would rollout for the devices in Q2 2020 and is now living up to its promise.

As the current upgrade is an open-beta software update, it isn't available as an over-the-air update for the OnePlus 5 series. Instead, users will need to download or copy the file to the device and follow the procedure to update to Android 10 locally. The complete details are provided on the OnePlus forum where the company initially made the announcement.

The changelog notes that the Android 10 brings in a few changes to both the user interface as well as the design for the OnePlus 5T, including fullscreen gestures. There will also be a system-wide dark mode with the update.

How To Update Android 10 On OnePlus 5 Series

A few users might be waiting for the stable software update. However, they can still install the Android 10 open beta 1 through the local update option and will also help preserve data on the smartphone. If you're already on the OnePlus Open Beta program, the new Android 10 software needs to be installed through Recovery mode, which will erase all the data on the device.

It's advised to backup all the important data before going ahead with the update. It should also be noted that the open beta software isn't as stable as the regular software updates. This means there might be a couple of risks involved with the installation and update process. The stable Android 10 software update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T is expected to rollout soon as well.

