ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T OxygenOS 9.0.2 firmware released with latest Android security patch

    The update weighs around 200MB in size.

    By
    |

    OnePlus is working on its next flagship smartphone launch- the OnePlus 7. The latest flagship by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is emerging every now and then via online leaks. All the leaks are pointing at a powerful premium smartphone. While the company is busy with its new flagship, it is not leaving behind its older launches unattended.

    OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T OxygenOS 9.0.2 firmware update rolling out

     

    The company is now rolling out a new update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. Both the smartphones are receiving OxygenOS 9.0.5 firmware which brings along the latest Android security patch. OnePlus has released an OxygenOS 9.0.5 update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphones.

    The update released for both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones is smaller in size. It weighs around 200MB in size and is rolled out in a phased manner. Coming to the changelog, the update comes with the April 2019 Android security patch along with improved system stability and some more features. In addition to improvements related to the Phone app and the system, the update also fixes some other issues. The update resolves the issue related to parallel apps that were showing primary accounts.

    Just to recap, both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor. While the OnePlus 5 comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the OnePlus 5T comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both the devices have a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 16MP lens and a 20MP lens. At the front, both the devices pack a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue