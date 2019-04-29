OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T OxygenOS 9.0.2 firmware released with latest Android security patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update weighs around 200MB in size.

OnePlus is working on its next flagship smartphone launch- the OnePlus 7. The latest flagship by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is emerging every now and then via online leaks. All the leaks are pointing at a powerful premium smartphone. While the company is busy with its new flagship, it is not leaving behind its older launches unattended.

The company is now rolling out a new update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. Both the smartphones are receiving OxygenOS 9.0.5 firmware which brings along the latest Android security patch. OnePlus has released an OxygenOS 9.0.5 update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphones.

The update released for both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones is smaller in size. It weighs around 200MB in size and is rolled out in a phased manner. Coming to the changelog, the update comes with the April 2019 Android security patch along with improved system stability and some more features. In addition to improvements related to the Phone app and the system, the update also fixes some other issues. The update resolves the issue related to parallel apps that were showing primary accounts.

Just to recap, both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor. While the OnePlus 5 comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the OnePlus 5T comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both the devices have a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 16MP lens and a 20MP lens. At the front, both the devices pack a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.