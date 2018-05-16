OnePlus OxygenOS Open Beta update out for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus is one of the manufacturers to roll out timely updates to its smartphones. The commitment is evident as it announced that the upcoming flagship killer will receive the Android P update. While the company is expected to take the wraps off the OnePlus 6, it has hit the headlines for something else. Well, OnePlus 5 and 5T have received the OxygenOS Open Beta 10 and Open Beta 8 updates respectively.

For now, there is no word regarding the Android P update to these smartphones. But it is believed that these smartphones will receive the update to the latest iteration of the OS only when it is made available to all the users.

Changelog revealed by OnePlus

As per the official OnePlus forums, the yesteryear flagship models will receive the following changes after the latest update.

System

Updated Android security patch to May

Launcher

Added Toolbox Card in shelf

Added Hidden Space in app drawer

Added support for editing dynamic icons(weather,clock and calendar)

OnePlus Switch

Optimized user interface for backup & restore

Optimized logic for time remaining

General bug fixes and stability improvements

Messages

Added Group MMS

The company issues a notice that as it is a beta update, there could be issues with the same. So, users have to install the update considering the potential risks.

Notably, those who have already flashed their smartphone for the Open Beta update will get the build as an OTA update. This is applicable only if their smartphone is currently running the latest open beta build. If that is not the case, then the interested users of the OnePlus 5 and 5T have to flash their smartphone to download and install the ROM from http://downloads.oneplus.com/.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Unboxing and First Impressions

Having said that, we need to wait for the rollout of these new features as a part of the stable update in the coming weeks. Let's wait for more details from the company. In the meantime, everyone is quite focused on the announcement of the OnePlus 6 to happen later today at an event in London.