OnePlus 5 starts receiving Android Oreo; Face Unlock feature to come soon

Currently, OnePlus 5T is one of the best smartphones available around. Apart from the full-screen design and some changes in the camera department, there is not much difference between the smartphone and its predecessor OnePlus 5.

That being said, OnePlus 5T comes with one particular feature that was not present in the OnePlus 5.In case you are wondering, we are talking about the 'Face Unlock' feature, which is quite fast, if not the fastest. Well, the good news is, the 'Face Unlock' feature will make its way to OnePlus 5 with Android 8.0 Oreo update. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced via Twitter that the feature will be available on OnePlus 5 due to popular demand.

Within few hours of the announcement, OnePlus started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo along with OxygenOS 5.0 update to OnePlus 5 owners. The update not only brings all the features of Android Oreo, but also the cool features of OxygenOS 5.0 such as parallel apps. In addition, the new update also includes the Android security patch for December.

As is often the case with software updates, it will take a while before all the OnePlus 5 devices get the taste of Oreo. However, some users claim that using a VPN and selecting Canada will allow you receive the update immediately.

The changelog for the update is as follows:

Launcher

Optimizations for Shelf

Now you can upload your photo through Shot on OnePlus

Camera & Gallery

New Camera UI design

Optimizations for photo quality

Added beauty effect for Portrait Mode

Added "Places" tab for viewing photos on a map

Apps

Added history feature in Calculator

Added alarm calendar function in clock



System

Added Parallel Apps feature

New design for Quick Settings

New design for Lift up display

Added "Adaptive model" screen calibration

Updated Android security patch to December

You may have noticed that the changelog doesn't mention anything about the Face Unlock feature. This means, it will be added later in a future update.