OnePlus 6 to reportedly feature an under-screen fingerprint scanner

It has not even two months since the launch of OnePlus 5T, and rumors regarding the company's next flagship have already started appearing.

According to new report by the publication GizmoChina, OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus 6 earlier than usual next year. The smartphone may get unveiled as early as March 2018, says the report. While it is too early to say whether this information is accurate or not, if it is the case OnePlus 5T can be one of the shortest flagships launched in recent times.

As we have mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 6 will be launched in the middle of March, and it will go on sale by the end of the month.

As far as the specs are concerned, the report says that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 845. Well, this piece of information was somewhat known to us already as OnePlus flagships always come with the latest flagship processors from Qualcomm.

However, the report has also revealed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an under-screen fingerprint scanner. Truth to be told, we are bit skeptical about this bit as the under-screen fingerprint scanning technology is still not developed properly. In any case, if this report turns out to be true, OnePlus 6 will set an example in the smartphone industry.

A separate report claims that OnePlus 6 will come with the same facial recognition feature that is used on iPhone X. Similar to Apple's 10th anniversary model of iPhones, OnePlus 6 will have the same 3D camera module that uses infrared light to measure depth.

OnePlus has already employed its own facial recognition system on the OnePlus 5T dubbed a Face Unlock. While it is pretty fast, the feature is not as secure as iPhone X's Face ID.

Well, this is pretty much everything we know about the OnePlus 6. We are quite hopeful that more information about the device will come our way.