OnePlus 5 starts receiving OxygenOS 4.5.15 update

OnePlus is now rolling out a new update for OnePlus 5 devices across the globe. The Oxygen OS update comes with version number 4.5.15 and certain performance improvements and bug fixes.

Unfortunately, the update does not still bring the newer version of Android that is Oreo or the Widevine Level 1 Certification which we have been hearing about lately. The certification is required to stream HD content on Netflix and other streaming services.

Additionally, the OnePlus 5 update comes with useful tweaks and security improvements. Some of the highlighted changes include GPS improvements, fix for setting customized alarm ringtone, fixes the issue of sharing emoji from Bitmoji, October Android security patch, and other general bug fixes.

The update is being rolled out as an OTA update and what that means is that it is going to happen in phases. So it should take some time to reach all the devices.

As always, users should remember to keep their phone sufficiently charged and connected to a Wi-Fi network before installing the new patch. Users should also remember to back up their data just in case.

"For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 5, we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to hearing your continued feedback," OnePlus has said.