OnePlus 5T alleged new render appears online: Why does it look so familiar?

It's only a matter of days before OnePlus officially unveils its flagship OnePlus 5T smartphone with a full-screen design for the fans as well as the consumers. While the date has been scheduled for November 16, the leaks and rumors seem to just pour in almost every day giving us an idea of what to expect from the much-awaited smartphone.

A new render of OnePlus 5T has just popped up online and this time it shows the smartphone in all its glory further giving us a complete look at the upcoming device. Well on taking a closer look at the latest render, the upcoming OnePlus 5T yet again features a large display with very thin side bezels and the upper and lower bezels are also smaller compared to OnePlus 5.

Confirming past rumors, the new render also suggests that the OnePlus 5T will have a display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Besides, it is becoming standard in new smartphones these days. While the screen appears to be big previous leaks have said that the OnePlus 5T will come with a 6-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2,160x1,080 pixels.

Moreover, by adopting slim bezels on the OnePlus 5T the company is indicating that not only are they transitioning away from the capacitive buttons, but they're also removing the front-facing fingerprint scanner.

The new render also shows that the fingerprint scanner moved to the back just above the OnePlus logo on the rear panel. Interestingly, the design of the scanner seems to be different than the previous renders that we have seen. Earlier the renders revealed the smartphone with a square fingerprint reader. This render, on the other hand, shows an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor.

Coincidentally OnePlus 5T's latest render looks identical to the recently-launched OPPO R11s. Rumors have been going around for some time now stating that OnePlus 5 was more or less a rebranded OPPO R11. And now the newly leaked image of the OnePlus 5T adds even more validity.

Apart from that, there is the dual-camera setup at the top left along with the flash.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has officially confirmed that OnePlus 5T will retain the 3.5mm audio jack and dash charging in the upcoming handset.

As for specifications, OnePlus 5T is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 paired with either 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is said to come with an upgraded 20MP+20MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 20MP sensor at the front as well. Talking about the battery, the handset is expected to be backed by a 3450mAh battery and it will run on Nougat as per the recent GFXBench listing. Oreo update will be definitely coming soon.