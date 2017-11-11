OnePlus 5T appears on Geekbench: Scores highest among smartphones with Snapdragon 835

Another day and another OnePlus leak. Well, we have been seeing and hearing a lot about OnePlus' upcoming flagship which is basically an upgraded version of Oneplus 5.

In any case, as we draw closer to the OnePlus 5T launch which is happening on November 16 most likely, we are seeing a lot of leaks pop up online talking about the device. Previously we heard about the alleged specs, saw renders, camera samples, and even the company's executive has given hints about the pricing of the smartphone.

However, OnePlus 5T prototype has been spotted on the Geekbench database. The good thing here is that the listing gives us more credible information about the device. The listing also confirms some old rumors that we have heard so much.

Firstly, OnePlus 5T is running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset which is paired with 8GB of RAM. But the Chinese handset maker will probably introduce a 6GB variant as well.

As for the score, the OnePlus 5T has got 1,959 single-core score and 6,742 multi-core score. Interestingly, looking at the Geekbench charts, OnePlus 5T's score seems to be higher than other Snapdragon 835-powered handsets in both the single-core as well as multi-core segment. Comparatively, Xiaomi Mi 6 has a score of 1,903, while the Galaxy Note 8 has scored 6301 in multi-core segment. All these smartphones make up the Snapdragon 835 pack.

On further analyzing the Geekbench listing details, OnePlus 5T is still running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. But the OS will be basically updated to Android Oreo after the device is released. That is pretty much it that we can make out from the listing.

All in all, we will likely be seeing another performance beast from OnePlus in the coming days.

Just to give you a quick roundup, previous rumors and leaks have suggested that OnePlus 5T will most probably come with FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and thin bezels. The display is said to be a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and it should feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 as well.

Talking about other specifications, OnePlus 5T will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 as mentioned above which will be paired with either 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to come with an upgraded 20MP+20MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 20MP sensor at the front as well. Talking about the battery, the handset is expected to be backed by a 3450mAh battery and it will come with dash charge.

As for the price, OnePlus CEO has hinted that it will "probably" come at a sub-$600 tag.

