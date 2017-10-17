OnePlus 5T is real and it is launching on November 5

OnePlus's current flagship OnePlus 5 is out of stock in many markets. Currently, India is reportedly the only country where it is still available for purchase. The US website of the company doesn't even show the 'Buy' button for OnePlus 5. Hence, it was speculated that a new handset i.e. OnePlus 5T is coming soon.

Up until now, there was no official confirmation, but the Chinese manufacturer has just started sending out press invitations for an event slated for November 5. As is often the case, the event will take place in China. Talking about the press invite, it contains a faint outline of a smartphone with the letter 'T' written at the center. So even though it is not mentioned, we are expecting the OnePlus 5T.

So far, the smartphone has appeared in a couple of leaked renders. However, coming from unreliable sources they look quite sketchy. As for the specs, the OnePlus is likely to feature a full-screen design with very narrow bezels.

Going by the existing speculations, the smartphone will come with a 6-inch display with the screen resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. Keeping in the line with the current trend, the display is said to have an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Other expected features include a rear dual camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. As yet, there is no information available on OnePlus 5T's processor, RAM capacity, internal storage, battery size or connectivity options.

Now that the press invite is out, more details about the smartphone will hopefully emerge in the coming days.

