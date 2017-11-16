OnePlus 5T is launching today: Watch the live stream from here

Later today, OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus 5T at an event in New York. The company will also livestream the launch event at five PVR screens across India.

The launch event is slated to happen at 11 AM ET that is around 9:30 PM IST. Given that the tickets for the PVR event priced at Rs. 99 are already sold out, those OnePlus fans who are interested in watching the livestream can get the live updates of what is happening at the launch event. Well, you can stay tuned for the live updates and catch the action as it gets unfolded at the New York event.