OnePlus 5T looks better than ever in new Lava Red color

The OnePlus 5T was unveiled on November 16 at an event in New York. OnePlus has now launched its latest flagship in China.

Apart from the regular Midnight Black color, OnePlus 5T has got a Lava Red color variant in the home country of its manufacturer. As of now, this new color option is exclusive to the Chinese market. Also, the Lava Red colored OnePlus 5T packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company is yet to announce if this new variant will be made available in other markets as well in future.

If we were to say, the Lava Red paint job looks pretty stunning on OnePlus 5T. Given how popular the smartphone already is global markets, this new color variant is expected to sell like hotcakes.

In any case, many manufacturers are using unusual colors on their handsets. For example, Vivo recently launched an Energetic Blue version of the Vivo V7 Plus in India. So we assume, at least Indian customers will get more than happy to get the OnePlus 5T in the Lava Red color.

Other than the new hue, all the other specs and features remain same on this new variant. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As for the processor, OnePlus 5T is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC as its predecessor. As we have already mentioned earlier, the Lava Red colored OnePlus 5T comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the optics front, little changes have been made to the smartphone in its dual rear camera system. While it still uses the 20MP and 16MP sensors, the secondary Telephoto lens has been switched with a normal lens with an aperture size of f/1.7. Talking about the front camera, OnePlus 5T sports a 16-megapixel front camera with a 1-micron pixel Sony IMX371 sensor, a f/2.0 aperture, and EIS as well as Auto HDR mode.

The phone runs Android Nougat-based Oxygen OS and it houses a battery with 3,300mAh capacity and fast charging support.

OnePlus 5T also features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-SIM slot.