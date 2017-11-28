OnePlus 5T open sale debuts at 12 PM today with instant discount and other offers

The OnePlus 5T was unveiled on November 16 and went on sale twice in India within a few days. The early access sale and preview sale were held for the interested consumers on Amazon India in the past few days.

At the time of its announcement, it was stated that the OnePlus 5T's actual sale will debut in India on November 28. As mentioned, the device will go on open sale for all the buyers starting from 12 PM today. If you want to own the OnePlus 5T, you can purchase the smartphone from Amazon India or the official website oneplusstore.in.

The device will be made available only in one color variant - Midnight Black and will be available in two storage options - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage price at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively.

On buying the OnePlus 5T via Amazon India, you can get a slew of offers and benefits. To mention about the same, OnePlus 5T comes with an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on using an HDFC debit or credit card for the purchase. Also, there is up to 1000GB addition data for a period of 18 months from Idea Cellular. The company offers the OnePlus Protect Plan that costs Rs. 2,099 and covers accidental damages and liquid spills. The buyers of the smartphone can also get Zomato Gold Membership, Kindle Credit and Amazon Prime Video subscription.

To recall the specifications, the OnePlus 5T carries a 6-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC. The camera aspects comprise of a dual camera setup at the rear with 20 MP and 16MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture, EIS, and Face Unlock that can unlock the device in just 0.4 seconds. A 3300mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.