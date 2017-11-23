OnePlus 5T early access sale to happen on 24 November in India: Things you should know

OnePlus 5T recently went on sale on November 21 but it was available for only Amazon Prime members. However, there is some good news for OnePlus fans and interested consumers. The smartphone is going up for sale again in India on Friday, November 24.

As per the information provided OnePlus 5T will be available via 1-hour early access sale on Amazon.in as well as on the OnePlusStore.in, from 12 pm to 1 pm IST. The sale is open to all customers and not just Amazon Prime members.

While this is a great opportunity for interested buyers to get their hands on the device, OnePlus has also announced some launch offers with the OnePlus 5T. HDFC Bank debit and credit cards holders will get Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Amazon.in until December 2, 1,008GB 4G mobile data offer from Idea, 1-year free membership to Zomato Gold, Rs. 500 credit on the Kindle store, and finally, Rs. 300 Amazon Pay balance cashback for new Amazon Prime customers, apart from Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance when a video is streamed via the Prime Video app.

Further, all OnePlus 5T users will be eligible for complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify. The claim this insurance, consumers will first need to download the Kotak 811 app and activate a savings account with an initial deposit of Rs. 1,000 during the introductory period.

Apart from these enticing offers, OnePlus has also introduced a Referral Leaderboard program which will be valid between November 21 and November 30. Under this scheme, there will be Rs. 1,000 off on OnePlus accessories to referred OnePlus 5T buyers on the OnePlus online store. A referrer will also get 200 redeemable points per referral.

As for the pricing OnePlus 5T price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It is only available in a Midnight Black color variant.

If you are interested to know the features and specifications of OnePlus 5T you can visit here.