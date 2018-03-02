OnePlus 5T gets OxygenOS 5.0.4 OTA update with major bug fixes

OnePlus 5T, the recent flagship smartphone from the Chinese company has received a new software update, which is claimed to bring bug fixes. The OxygenOS 5.0.4 update is said to bring a couple of bug fixes for the issues faced by users since the previous update. It is said that the update does not bring any new features to the smartphone.

After the rollout of the previous update, the OnePlus 5T users were facing the ringtone bug for the incoming calls and notifications. The bug annoyed many users as it did not play a ringtone when there is an incoming call or notification. The other one is the issue related to audio quality during video playback.

From the official changelog of the OxygenOS 5.0.4, it is clear that it brings fixes to both the issues mentioned here. Otherwise, it is an incremental update that will reach only a small fraction of the OnePlus 5T users initially. There will be a broader rollout of the update later to all the units of the smartphone.

Initially, the OnePlus 5T users in Germany and Canada have started receiving the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update. If you are using this smartphone and want to update your device, then you can install any VPN app and connect to one of these locations to receive the OxygenOS 5.0.4 OTA update immediately.

As of now, OnePlus 5T runs OxygenOS 5.0.3 ROM based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It is one of the few smartphones that run Android Oreo. Though the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update has come after a considerable time, the company has not seen rolled out any new feature with the same that makes it little surprising. However, it looks like OnePlus aims at resolving the issues faced by the users of the device of late with this update.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Unboxing and First Impressions

OnePlus 5T is one of the affordable flagship smartphones in the country. It is priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and 8GB/128GB variant. Both these models are exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India.