OnePlus 5T rear panel teased by company ahead of launch

OnePlus 5T's existence has been confirmed via a teaser that was posted by the company on Twitter. The teaser even confirmed the name of the smartphone by showing five cups of tea. This is just one of the many teasers those were revealed by the company on the social media channels such as Twitter and Weibo.

While OnePlus is yet to confirm when the OnePlus 5T will be officially unveiled, the rumor mills point out at a November 16 launch. Today, the company has once again taken to Twitter to tease the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone. The teaser shows the full rear panel and it bears a lot of resemblance to the OnePlus 5 except for slight differences.

The position of the dual camera setup at the rear is the same as in the OnePlus 5 but the bump seems to be less and there is no metallic ring around the camera on the OnePlus 5T. The antenna lines seem to be shifted towards the top and bottom as compared to the previous design.

From the existing reports and speculations, the OnePlus 5T appears to boast of a 6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The OnePlus 5T is believed to run on Android 8.0 Oreo topped with OxygenOS. A few days back, the company's CEO Pete Lau even confirmed that the smartphone will retain the 3.5mm audio jack.

On the imaging front, there are claims that the smartphone will flaunt 20MP camera sensors at the rear and front while that on the existing model is a 16MP selfie camera. Due to the 18:9 display and full-screen design, the fingerprint sensor appears to have been moved to the rear panel and there will not be a home button at the front. Also, there will be slim bezels at the sides and top and bottom.