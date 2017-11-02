OnePlus 5T name confirmed by company’s teaser on Twitter

OnePlus is expected to launch a new smartphone in a few more weeks. The device is believed to be the OnePlus 5T, the successor of the existing flagship smartphone that was launched in June this year.

Lately, we have been coming across several teasers and hints posted by the company as well as its executives revealing the features those might be included in the upcoming smartphone. Now, the latest one has come from OnePlus seemingly confirming the name of the smartphone. The company has posted a teaser image on its Twitter handle reading, "Oh, look! It's five cups of...". This caption makes us believe that the device could be named OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus is clearly building the hype around the OnePlus 5T's launch as it will replace the OnePlus 5 that was unveiled in June. The speculations and rumors point out that the OnePlus 5T will carry a different design than its predecessor. It is said to feature an edge-to-edge display with thin bezels. This aspect has also been confirmed by the renders those we have seen earlier. Going by the speculations, the OnePlus 5T is believed to feature a 6-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This is a significant upgrade in comparison to the FHD 1080p display of the OnePlus 5.

In another recent image posted on Facebook by OnePlus, the 3.5mm audio jack seems to be present tipping that the upcoming smartphone - the OnePlus 5T will retain the same. This is pretty interesting as many smartphones miss out on this aspect as they come with a USB Type-C port.

From the previous reports, we have seen that the OnePlus 5T might arrive with a dual camera setup with two 20MP sensors at its rear. The device is said to run on Android 8.0 Oreo and make use of a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 64GB/128GB storage space and 6GB/8GB RAM. The battery that the OnePlus 5T will make use of remains to be unknown for now but we believe it to be a capacious one as seen in the past.

The speculations hint that the OnePlus 5T will be unveiled on November 16 at an event in New York. However, we need to wait for a confirmation from the company regarding the same.