Evan Blass leaks OnePlus 5T render; elongated design and thin bezels

OnePlus 5T has been leaked in renders quite a few times now, but most of them are sketchy. The most recent one was shared by the publication Android Authority, which showed only a part of the phone.

Now, reliable tipster Even Blass has posted an image said to be of the OnePlus 5T. Unfortunately, though, the image shows the top half of the phone. Keeping in with the rumors, the device seems to have an elongated design. Compared to OnePlus 5, the smartphone appears to have a thinner upper bezel. The upper bezel houses only the selfie camera and the earpiece. The power button is placed on the right edge of the OnePlus 5T.

What's interesting is that the wallpaper of this OnePlus 5T is the same as the one seen on the leaked photo shared by Android Authority. This gives some authenticity to the latest leak. Having said that, Evan Blass hardly goes wrong with his leaks or speculations. Hence, we are not that skeptical about his latest leak as well.

Top-half of OnePlus 5T (2.5t? Ha). pic.twitter.com/pmfhdQSgWQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 30, 2017

Going by the information we have obtained so far, the OnePlus 5T will differ with OnePlus 5 mostly in terms of design. For instance, it will have a larger 6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Also, the fingerprint scanner will be repositioned to the rear panel as there won't be enough space at the front-side.

As for specifications, OnePlus 5T is expected to come with a larger battery and improved camera department. A larger display needs a larger battery, no surprises there. While the alleged OnePlus 5T camera samples shared by the company's top executives suggest better cameras on the phone.