OnePlus 5T specs revealed by leaked AnTuTu screenshot

Lately, we have been coming across several reports tipping the arrival of the OnePlus 5T. Given that the OnePlus 5 has gone out of stock in many markets, it makes sense for us to believe that the OnePlus 5T is on its way.

In a recent development, the alleged specifications of the OnePlus 5T have been surfaced online, thanks to the leaked AnTuTu benchmark listing. The screenshot of the benchmark listing obtained by GizChina.it via PocketNow shows that the smartphone might have the model number A5010. Notably, the model number of the OnePlus 5 is A5000 and that of the OnePlus 3T is A3010 in the Chinese market.

While we are not sure about the authenticity of the screenshot, it does make us believe that it could be true from the specifications those are shown. Going by the leaked screenshot, the OnePlus 5T is believed to make use of the Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, the device is seen to run on Android 8.0.0 Oreo.

We have already seen in the previous reports that the reason for OnePlus to come up with a successor to the recent flagship smartphone launched a few months back could be the popularity of the 2:1 display. This is confirmed by the leaked AnTuTu benchmark screenshot of the OnePlus 5T as the same tips at the presence of a FHD+ display with a resolution of 2140 x 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Given that the OnePlus 5 features 20MP + 16MP dual rear cameras, the OnePlus 5T is seen to feature dual 20MP cameras but it is not sure if both will be used at the rear or at the front and rear.

This information has popped up online soon after a couple of reports came up with the alleged renders of the OnePlus 5T showing the thin bezels and the tall display of the smartphone. Also, the OnePlus 5T has been spotted on OppoMart as it was listed for pre-order at an approximate price of Rs. 35,800 though we know that it is too early for the same to be believed.