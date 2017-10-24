Alleged OnePlus 5T with full-screen design leaked again

Last year, OnePlus 3T was introduced just 5 months after the launch of OnePlus 3. Likewise, OnePlus is speculated to launch the OnePlus 5T sometime in November.

Even a tweet made by the company's CEO suggested the same. Soon after that, some alleged renders of the OnePlus 5T surfaced showing its front and rear part. Yet again, the smartphone has appeared in an image. The picture posted by Android Authority, however, doesn't provide a full view of the OnePlus 5T. We can only see the phone from the bottom angle.

The first thing that has caught our eyes is the smartphone doesn't have a fingerprint scanner on the front. This is unusual considering all the OnePlus handsets that have released so far feature front-mounted fingerprint scanner below the display.

The lack of a front-facing sensor hints that the OnePlus 5T could come with a full-screen design. The rumors we have heard so far also claim the same. The smartphone is likely to flaunt a large 6-inch display with a full HD+ resolution of 1,060×2,080 pixels. This also means the display will have an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The render further reveals the side bezels of the alleged OnePlus 3T are almost non-existent. Even the bottom bezel appears to be ultra thin. The bottom side of the smartphone seems to be equipped with an external speaker and a USB Type-C port.

This is pretty much everything that has been revealed by the render. As far as its specs are concerned, the OnePlus 5T is believed to launch with identical specs as the OnePlus 5.

