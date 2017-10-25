Pre-order for OnePlus 5T is already open at about Rs. 35,800

While OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of OnePlus 5T, it has recently been the subject of numerous leaks. Reported by the publication GizmoChina, a Chinese retailer website called OppoMart has already opened the pre-orders for the smartphone.

Not only the pricing, the website also contains the entire specs sheet of the OnePlus 5T. However, you should take the information with a pinch of salt since the smartphone is yet to go official. Anyway, as per the retail site, the OnePlus 5T sports a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display that delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1,080×2,160 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 18:9. A 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset just like the OnePlus 5. There seem to be two different memory variants of the OnePlus 5T. The standard one carries 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, while the higher one comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space.

Keeping the lights on is a 3,450mAh battery that supports 5V/4A Dash Charging.

Talking about optics, the rear dual camera of OnePlus 5T comprises of a 20MP f/1.7 aperture Sony IMX398 sensor and a 16MP f/2.6 aperture Sony IMX350. Up front, there is a 16MP f/1.6 aperture Sony IMX371 sensor for taking selfies.

OnePlus 5T runs on Android Nougat with the custom OS on top and the listing suggests that it will be updated to Android Oreo later.

The handset measures 157×75.4×7.25mm and weighs 164 grams.

As for the pricing, the 64 GB variant of OnePlus 5T will be sold at $549 (approximately Rs. 35,800) and the 128 GB model is listed with a price tag of $649 (approximately Rs. 42,300) on OppoMart. Apparently, the smartphone is only available in Gray color. Interestingly, although the pre-orders have started, the shipments will probably begin at the end of November.