OnePlus 5T's portrait mode feature teased by co-founder

Almost all the companies nowadays tease their upcoming phones few weeks before the official launch. Chinese phone maker OnePlus is also a keen follower of this trend.

If you recall, ahead of the OnePlus 5 launch, top executives from the company used to drop hints about the smartphone on various social media platforms. Likewise, it is now teasing the features of OnePlus 5T, which is expected to launch sometime in November. Car Pei, the co-founder of the company has just posted a portrait shot on his Twitter account. The caption on the post reads, "What phone is he taking the photo with?"

"What phone is he taking that photo with?..." 😋 pic.twitter.com/PZMIEP1gkv — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 30, 2017

Well, it is a clear indication that the photo has been captured by OnePlus 5T's camera. The image shows a smiling woman with a blurred background. The color reproduction is pretty impressive as well.

Even last week, the co-founders of OnePlus, Carl Pei and Pete Lau has shared camera samples of a mysterious phone. Just like this time, those images are also presumably taken by the OnePlus 5T.

Since the company is focusing mainly on releasing camera samples of the upcoming phone, OnePlus 5T is likely to have a notably improved camera department.

Other than the Portrait Mode feature, the OnePlus 5T's camera seems to be capable of taking excellent pictures in low-light conditions. The previous camera samples suggested the same. It could be either because of the software or the hardware.

The OnePlus 5 offers the optimized Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). So we won't be surprised if the OnePlus 5T comes with this feature as well.