OnePlus 5T sold within 5 minutes: Next sale on 28 and will be available in all platforms

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus opened the sales for its flagship smartphone OnePlus 5T on Friday. The flash sale went live for only an hour and according to the company OnePlus 5T sold out within five minutes of the special one-hour preview sale on Amazon.

"We have seen unprecedented customer response to the early access sales, in India as well as globally. Hundreds of fans stormed our 'Experience Stores' in Bengaluru and Delhi," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

Interestingly, earlier OnePlus 5T also broke the company's launch-day sales record and became the company's fastest-selling device in six hours, the company said.

While the smartphone has received a good response, Agarwal has also said, "We are happy to announce that OnePlus 5T will go on open sale, starting on November 28, across all channels including Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in, select Croma stores and 'Experience Stores' in Bengaluru and Delhi."

In any case, the newly launched device does mark the introduction of a 6-inch "Full Optic AMOLED Display" with an 18:9 aspect ratio to deliver a more immersive viewing experience. The device features a new "Sunlight Display" that adapts automatically to harsh light. OnePlus has moved its fingerprint sensor to the back of the device.

The OnePlus 5T comes with the same main camera as that of OnePlus 5 but also houses an improved secondary camera for superior low-light photography. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU that boosts graphical performance.

OnePlus 5T comes in two variants. The 64GB storage variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs 32,999, and 128GB internal storage paired with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 37,999.

Source: IANS