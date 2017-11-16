OnePlus 5T special Star Wars edition likely to be in the works

We are hours away from the launch of OnePlus 5T. The smartphone has already appeared in countless numbers of leaks, giving away all its features and specifications.

Well, we have just received some fresh information that might ignite the interest of Star Wars fans. OnePlus appears to be working on a special Star Wars edition of its upcoming flagship, claims a report by XDA Developers. Although the report has been taken down now, everything posted online is there forever, even after it is deleted. Another website Slash Gear has come up with an image giving us an idea of how the Star Wars Edition of OnePlus 5T could look like.

Talking about the XDA Developers report, it stated that an anonymous reader found several references for Star Wars in the OnePlus 5 Android Oreo closed beta build. After doing some investigation, he came to the conclusion that there could be a special edition of the OnePlus 5T.

It was found that the OxygenOS seems to be tied to the theme of the latest Star Wars series movie; Star Wars: The Last Jedi which is slated for a December 5 release. Well, there was even a reference to the color accent of Star Wars in the code finds.

What's more, the string "action_star_wars" was also found in APK files for Launcher, Settings and System UI. Notably, the hex code for the accent color is #ff2837 which is identical to the Dark Red color that is seen on the posters of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This means the limited special edition could sport the same paint job on its body.

As yet, OnePlus has not said anything on this matter. However, we won't be surprised if the news eventually turns out of being legit. After all the company has previously released special editions including the OnePlus 5 JCC+ edition, OnePlus 3T Colette edition a well as the Midnight Black version.

That being said, we don't think OnePlus will unveil the special version of OnePlus 5T today itself. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi is releasing in the second week of December. Hence, the Star Wars edition of the smartphone is likely to get launched around the same time.

Image Source