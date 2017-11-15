OnePlus 5T to come with better camera for improved low-light photography

OnePlus 5T launch is just around the corner and from the number of leaks and rumors that we have witnessed there is little room left for our imagination. In any case, it is the most awaited smartphone right now.

Having said that, we were expecting few details to pop up before the main launch event and it has happened so. A German website named 'hesie.de' has now revealed that OnePlus will likely be ditching the telephoto lens at the back. The device will feature a dual-camera setup though.

According to the website, the secondary 20-megapixel lens will now also come with the same focal length of 27mm and f/1.7 aperture as the primary one. If it is so then users will see a drastic improvement in low-light photography.

The website has further posted a detailed camera comparison between the OnePlus 5 and Oneplus 5T. The result, well it states that the 5T has better overall performance. However, the portrait mode hasn't seen any significant upgrades.

Meanwhile, OnePlus's top executives have been teasing a lot of low-light camera samples supposedly shot using OnePlus 5T. And with this new development, it makes a lot of sense.

But again most of the specs are deemed to remain the same as in Oneplus 5. The differences though will likely be in the display, battery and in the camera as discussed above.

OnePlus 5T is scheduled to be launched on November 16 at an event in New York. The company will be live streaming the event as well. While we are yet to get a fix on the pricing according to reports the handset will be available starting 21st November as a part of Early Access program in limited quantity. Amazon Prime users in India will be able to buy the OnePlus 5T on November 21st and the sale will start at 4:30 PM.

