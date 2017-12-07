OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition launch event tickets sold out in 60 seconds

OnePlus, the popular Chinese smartphone maker has yet again set another record as tickets to the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition launch event were sold out in under 60 seconds. The tickets that went live at 10:00 AM today for the launch event at IMAX Wadala in Mumbai on Paytm were purchased by the OnePlus fans and community.

Besides at this event, OnePlus community members will be able to experience OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition hands-on. They are also being provided complimentary snacks and exclusive OnePlus -Star Wars merchandise including t-shirt worth Rs. 999 and Laptop Bag worth Rs. 1,999 and an exclusive grand surprise.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is the latest iteration of OnePlus' premium flagship - OnePlus 5T and has been designed exclusively for the OnePlus community and Star Wars fans in India.

While the internals of the smartphone basically remains the same as the standard one, the Star Wars Limited Edition features a white color scheme with the red Star Wars logo etched on the back. The device also has a red Alert Slider and black volume buttons. Besides, OnePlus is probably bringing software customizations to complement the custom color scheme.

Earlier this year OnePlus India had hinted at a possible collaboration with the Star Wars franchise. So this product is basically a result of the partnership.

Fans who missed out on buying the tickets can catch the live stream on the company's dedicated website. The launch event though will happen on December 14 at 7:00 PM IST.