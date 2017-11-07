OnePlus 5T will be launched on November 16; will go on sale in India on November 21

We have been coming across several reports regarding the launch date of the OnePlus 5T. Lately, it was tipped by the company that the device will be unveiled in New York City and that it might be priced below 4000 yuan.

Now, there comes official confirmation regarding when the device will be announced and where. We say so as OnePlus has posted a video teaser on Twitter and also shared the details of the launch event via a dedicated page on the OnePlus website. Going by the same, the OnePlus 5T will be unveiled on November 16 at an event in New York City as expected before. It has also been revealed that the smartphone will be available for sale on November 21 at 9 AM ET.

In addition to this, the company has also announced that the OnePlus 5T will go on sale in India on November 21 for the early bird buyers and the official sales will start on November 28. It has been confirmed by the company that the OnePlus 5T will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India.

From the tweet posted by OnePlus on its Twitter handle, the event will be hosted under the title "A New View" that refers to the thin bezels around the display. This tips that we can expect the OnePlus 5T to be launched with a 6-inch FHD+ display with thin bezels and 18:9 display. Even the earlier rumors have pointed out at the presence of such a screen on the OnePlus 5T. Other than this display, we believe that the OnePlus 5T will be similar to the OnePlus 5 in terms of specifications and features.

Apart from the launch date, the venue and the release date, the company has not shared any further information regarding the OnePlus 5T. As mentioned above, the CEO of the company revealed that the device will not be priced above 4000 yuan tipping that it will not be too expensive than the OnePlus 5.

We are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the OnePlus 5T at the event on November 16 to know more details about the smartphone. In the meantime, we do expect to come across several leaks and speculations shedding light on more information about the device.