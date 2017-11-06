OnePlus indirectly reveals the city where the new OnePlus 5T will be launched

OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship or rather an upgraded OnePlus 5 in the coming days. If reports are to be believed then the company will most likely launch the new OnePlus 5T on November 16 and that it will be an Amazon exclusive device.

However, in an interesting development, OnePlus has now somewhat revealed the venue city where the product launch event will be happening. Well, the company has teased the image of a blurred advertisement display showcasing the brand and the company's motto "Never Settle" on Twitter. Further, the company has asked fans to guess the city in which the company is going to party for the OnePlus5T launch.

The answer is quite simple though. On analyzing the image, it shows the iconic skyscraper "Empire State Building" which is popular sightseeing spot as well as you might have seen the building in most Hollywood movies. And it is located in New York City.

Thus it looks like the launch will happen in New York.

Guess which city we're going to party in for the #OnePlus5T launch! pic.twitter.com/su68h87kQS — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 5, 2017

Meanwhile, we have already seen and heard numerous rumors and leaks in the past couple of days and they have revealed interesting bits about the upcoming smartphone.

From the images that we have seen, OnePlus 5T will most probably come with FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and thin bezels. The display is said to be a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and it should feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 as well.

As for other specifications, OnePlus 5T will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 paired with either 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to come with an upgraded 20MP+20MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 20MP sensor at the front as well. Talking about the battery, the handset is expected to be backed by a 3450mAh battery and it will run on Nougat as per the recent GFXBench listing. Oreo update will be definitely coming soon.

In any case, as the device is launching soon we will get to know all about it and once it does we will bring our comprehensive report on that day.