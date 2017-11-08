OnePlus 5T will reportedly carry the same price tag as the OnePlus 5

OnePlus recently announced loud and clear that it is going to launch the OnePlus 5T on November 16. The phone will go on sale onwards November 21 in many parts of the world including India.

Even before the company confirmed the existence of OnePlus 5T, the rumor mill had started churning out information about the device. The speculations started brewing when the OnePlus 5 went out of stock in several major markets such as the US. On the US website of the OnePlus, there was not even any option to buy the smartphone. Clearly, the company was planning to introduce a new device.

Anyway, let's concentrate on a new report by Tech Radar that has revealed an interesting piece of information.

OnePlus 5T to cost the same as OnePlus 5 Contrary to the rumors we have heard so far, Tech Radar believes OnePlus 5T will not be priced higher than OnePlus 5. The publication claims to have obtained the information from a confidential documentation that contains the pricing of OnePlus 5T in the UK. The documentation has revealed the phone's pricing through O2 service provider. The listed price is the same as it was for its predecessor. However, the price may vary in other markets, mentions the publication. OnePlus 5T confirmed to cost less than Rs. 39,000 Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had indirectly hinted at the pricing of the OnePlus 5T. When asked if 4,000 Yuan (around Rs. 39,000) would be enough to buy the new OnePlus phone, the CEO commented "Enough". While this clearly suggested that the upcoming phone's price won't exceed the Rs. 39,000 mark, it didn't reveal the exact pricing. Why OnePlus 5T would cost the same as its predecessor If Tech Radar's report eventually comes true, you might be wondering why OnePlus won't hike the price of its next flagship. Well, OnePlus has been steadily making its phones costlier by around Rs. 5,000 each passing year. So keeping the OnePlus 5T's price the same as its predecessor may be a clever marketing strategy by the company. Presumably, it is determined to keep its reputation intact as a company that offers feature-rich flagships at cheap prices. What are the upgrades we will see on OnePlus 5T? Although the dimension will remain the same on OnePlus 5T, it will feature a larger FHD+ display of 6-inches. The display is also believed to feature an aspect ratio of 18:9. We will see some upgrades in the camera department as well. Rumors have it, the device will pack a dual rear camera setup consisting of two 20MP sensors.

Furthermore, since the screen is larger, the smartphone will have larger battery. No 256GB storage variant of OnePlus 5T Some of the previous reports had suggested that OnePlus 5T will come with a 256GB storage variant just like the new iPhone X. However, fresh information suggests just like its predecessor, OnePlus 5T will be offered in two storage options; 64GB and 128GB.