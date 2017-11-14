OnePlus 5T yet again appears on GFXBench: Confirms previous said features and rumors

From a number of leaks that we have seen so far about OnePlus 5T, there is very little room left for our imagination. Most of the details about the upcoming smartphone have more or less been revealed.

Besides, we have seen how the smartphone looks and what hardware the device packs. And as far as we know there will be little difference between the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Yesterday the alleged specs list was leaked on Twitter by reliable tipster Roland Quandt and after that we basically now know what the smartphone is all about.

However, while OnePlus has clearly failed to keep the device a secret, the smartphone has yet again found its way into the news. Well, OnePlus 5T has yet again been spotted on GFXBench. And the listing yet again confirms some of the specs that were leaked previously.

As per the GFXBench database, it reveals that the OnePlus 5T will have 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM. However, there is likely to be another more affordable version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The listing further reveals that the upcoming flagship will be powered by a 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU. Talking about the screen, the smartphone will come with a larger display than the OnePlus 5 and the listing suggests that it will be a 6-inch display with 2160 x 1080 resolution.

As for the cameras, while some of the previous reports have suggested that we will probably see a camera but the listing mentions a 16MP main camera capable of 4K video recording. There is going be one more camera at the back. The camera comes with autofocus, face-detection, flash, HDR, and touch focus. Up front, there is a 16MP camera as well.

The smartphone is running Android Nougat 7.1.1 with Oxygen OS on top. Some of the other features mentioned in the listing include an accelerator sensor, Bluetooth, compass, GPS, Gyroscope, NFC, Pedometer, Proximity sensor, and Wi-Fi.

So that is what we get from the GFXBench website. In any case, OnePlus will be unveiling the device on November 16 at an event in New York. Interested users can also tune in to live stream by visiting the company's official website where it has created a dedicated page for the launch event.