OnePlus 6 Back-to-School offer for students with exciting discounts

OnePlus India is trying to make your life easy, the company announced its exclusive Back-to-School offers for students from July 23 to July 30, 2018. This offer will allow college students to avail Rs 1500 discount on HDFC debit and credit card, on the purchase of the OnePlus 6. Students will also receive a 20 percent off on OnePlus 6 cases and covers on oneplus.in.

OnePlus 6 Back-to-School offers

An instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC credit and debit cards on the purchase of the OnePlus 6 across all channels.

The smartphone is available on Amazon.in with No Cost EMI

20 percent extra off on OnePlus 6 cases and covers in all OnePlus exclusive online and offline stores for the student, In addition, students will also get special offers on Kindle for students.

The 'Back-to-School' offers are available on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and all exclusive offline stores.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, "With these offers, we hope to make it easier for students to purchase our latest premium flagship and other accessories. Our products are designed for smooth performance that is ideal for multitasking, helping you balance all aspects of your college-life, both work and play with ease."

OnePlus 6 Specification

The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280x1080 and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the OnePlus 6 is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 128GB onboard storage which can't be expanded.

On the optical front, the OnePlus 6 comes with dual camera setup with the combination of 16MP+20MP rear camera sensors along with an LED flash. The phone does offer features like auto HDR, 4K video recording @ 60fps, Panorama, and super slow motion video recording. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

The OnePlus 6 is backed by a 3300mAh battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with a slightly backed Oxygen OS skin on the top.