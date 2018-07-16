OnePlus 6 Red will be available in India from today for Rs 37,999 on Amazon Prime Day

OnePlus 6, the current flagship smartphone from China has all the bells and whistles that one might seek on a flagship smartphone, which is available in a plethora of colors, including Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White and Avengers Edition. And now, the smartphone will be available in the Shiny new RED color from 12:00 PM on the 16th of July 2018 as a part of Amazon Prime Day in India for an effective price of Rs 37,999.

This special pricing is only applicable for those, who make a payment using either an HDFC Debit or Credit card with an instant price reduction of Rs 2,000. The RED color smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India and the same will be made available in OnePlus stores and Chroma stores in the near future.

Why OnePlus 6 RED color?

Just like every OnePlus 6 smartphone, the OnePlus 6 RED also has a top of the line specs sheet. However, the main highlight of the smartphone is the color. The smartphone looks bold and dashing and this is my favorite RED color after the iPhone 8 (PRODUCT) RED Edition.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6 has a massive 6.28-inch OLED display within a compact form factor, running on the Qualcomm's latest 845 Octa-core chipset with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Just like every other OnePlus smartphone (except the OnePlus X), the OnePlus does not have a micro SD card slot. However, the device does have a dual nano-SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the SIM slots.

The smartphone has a strange 16 MP + 20 MP dual camera setup. The first lens is a normal sensor and the second sensor is a low light camera. The phone does offer features like auto HDR, 4K video recording @ 60fps, Panorama, and super slow motion video recording. On the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera, which also supports portrait mode along with 1080p video recording.

The smartphone is running on Android 8.1 Oreo with a slightly backed Oxygen OS skin on the top. Everything is being juiced up using a 3300 mAh battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C port.