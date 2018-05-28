OnePlus 6 becomes the highest revenue-grossing smartphone on Amazon at launch

Amazon India has announced that OnePlus 6 has become the highest selling smartphone in terms of revenue, on any single day on Amazon.in. Notably, the OnePlus 6 achieved the feat during the Prime Members only sale starting 12 noon on May 21, 2018, indicating strong affinity of OnePlus smartphones among premium audience such as Amazon Prime consumers.

The strong consumer excitement translated into blockbuster sales on the launch day. OnePlus 6 has also become the highest revenue grossing smartphone in the launch week on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 6 recorded approximately 3M pre-launch 'Notify Me' registrations on Amazon.in

OnePlus 6 beat the entire launch day sales record previously held by its predecessor OnePlus 5T within just 10 minutes of launch.

OnePlus 6 has already witnessed a [3X] jump in sales over OnePlus 5T in just 4 days, making it the most successful OnePlus smartphone yet.

Commenting on the occasion, Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said," With close to 3 million 'Notify Me' registrations prior to its launch, OnePlus 6 was one of the most awaited smartphones in India. We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming response for the smartphone, especially during Prime Early Access on Amazon.in. This continued success validates customer trust in OnePlus' best-in-class devices and Amazon.in's shopping experience."

Commenting on the customer reaction, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager - India, OnePlus said, "The OnePlus 6 offers a perfect balance of design, performance and premium experience. As the most trusted smartphone brand with the highest level of customer satisfaction, we are thrilled by the record-breaking sales and geared up to introduce OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition to our loving community. "

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition that will be available with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage and retail at INR 44,999 will go on sale at 12 noon on May 29th

Amazon.in has an exclusive partnership with the OnePlus brand since Dec 2014 and has brought all flagship OnePlus smartphone devices to Indian customers, right from OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and now the latest flagship OnePlus 6.