OnePlus 6 concept renders show bezel-less design, dual cameras and metal back

Since the past few days, we have been coming across speculations regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. There were reports tipping that the OnePlus 5 is out of stock in several markets.

Following the same, further reports started pointing out that the company is prepping to launch a new smartphone and the renders of the alleged OnePlus 5T were also leaked online. Contradictory to this, there were reports that the OnePlus 6, the upcoming flagship smartphone could be launched in early 2018.

While nothing much is known about the OnePlus 6, a set of concept renders of the smartphone have emerged online. Similar to most concepts, this one also seems to have a thin body and a sleek look but we know that we cannot expect this kind of look when the final device is unveiled. Given that the flagship smartphones of this year feature full-screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio display, we can expect the OnePlus to jump onto this bandwagon with its upcoming flagship.

A full-screen design From the concept renders, we know that the OnePlus 6 will feature a large display with narrow bezels. The screen size is not definite but we expect it to be 6 inches. And, the display is said to have an FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. No front-facing fingerprint sensor It appears to have narrow top and bottom bezels and the latter appears to be too small to have enough room for the fingerprint sensor. Given that the fingerprint sensor might not be positioned at the front, we can expect it to be moved to the back or embedded under the display. If OnePlus follows the usual launch pattern, the smartphone might arrive with an under the display fingerprint sensor as Qualcomm is prepping to release such sensors during summer next year. Other features The OnePlus 6 appears to have a metal back instead of a glass back as in the other high-end smartphones. Also, the dual rear cameras seem to be arranged vertically and positioned in the middle in these renders. The renders show that the bottom edge will have both a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Via: GizmoChina