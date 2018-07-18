OnePlus 6 DXOMark results are out, and they are impressive

OnePlus 6 which was launched in May offered top-of-the-line specifications. But we were yet to see the DXOMark Score of the device until now. The results indeed confirm that OnePlus' main goal is to offer high-end products at a lower cost compared to its contemporaries.

What's important to note that the device scored better than the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but falls short to beat the iPhone X just by a single point. But, it's still very impressive considering the cost of the OnePlus 6 way less than other flagships.

The OnePlus 6 managed to score 100 points in the photography department which tests areas such as autofocus, exposure and color reproduction of the sensor. The phone managed to maintain a well-balanced approach to keep the noise levels low.

DXOMark also notes that the smartphone's dual lens and zoom performance was lower compared to other devices that feature a telephoto lens. It scored a total of 87 points in video which is lower compared to other aspects.

As for other specifications, the OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch OLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also has a dual nano-SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the SIM slots. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with an Oxygen OS skin atop. It is fueled by a 3300 mAh battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C port.

Besides, the company has also filed for a new fast-charging trademark. It seems like the company is still facing issues retaining the Dash Charge moniker for its charging accessories. According to Mobielkopen, the company has filed an application for the name 'Wrap Charge' in Europe.

The filing also suggests that the new name will be used for "data cables; power adapters; cell phone battery chargers; electrical adapters; batteries, electric; chargers for electric batteries; wireless chargers." This list has almost all the chargers and charging products under the company's portfolio.

The company has used the Dash Charge name since the advent of the OnePlus 3 in 2016. But it lost the application to use the moniker in Europe after Amazon and audio firm Bragi stood in opposition of the bid. These companies have their own range of products that come under the Dash moniker. Amazon has its Dash Buttons and Bragi has its Dash range of wireless headsets.