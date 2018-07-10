OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage up for sale

OnePlus launched its flagship phone in May 2018. Now the company is making the OnePlus 6 available in Midnight Black color in India. It will have 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. OnePlus launched this model last month and the new variant is the top-end model in the lineup.

So far the smartphone was available in Mirror Black version with up to 8GB of RAM and as much as 128GB of storage, Silk White Limited Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Besides, the OnePlus 6 Red Edition that is also set to go on sale in the country starting July 16.

Earlier the company brought 8GB RAM with 256GB storage through the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, as it was the limited edition offering, it was taken off shelves in few days after the launch.

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black price in India

The OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM is priced at Rs 43,999 in India. The smartphone will be available to buy at 12 am IST on Tuesday. The handset is exclusively available for purchase through Amazon.in. However, it will also be available on OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores starting July 14.

The new OnePlus 6 Midnight Black is Rs 1,000 cheaper than the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition. However, the Midnight Black variant misses out on the dedicated back panel, preloaded Avengers wallpapers, and an Iron Man-themed back cover as well as one of the six pieces of the Infinity Medal.

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black specifications

Apart from the RAM and storage, OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant is identical to the other variants. It comes with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

On the optical front, the phone comes with dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, along with a dual-LED flash. On the front, the flagship houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor is available on the front along with a f/2.0 aperture.

