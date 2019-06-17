Android Q Developer Preview 2 Update Now Available For OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T News oi-Vivek

When it comes to offering Android OS updates, OnePlus maintained a good track record. Just like the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7, the Android Q Developer Preview 2 is now available for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T and here is everything you need to know about.

According to the OnePlus Forums, the Android Q build for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T is in early stage, and the company does not recommend installing the build on your primary smartphone, as some of the basic features might not work as expected.

To install Android Q Developer Preview 2 on the OnePlus 6 or the OnePlus 6T, one needs to make a data wipe, which will erase the personal files as well. So, make sure to keep a backup of the smartphone before proceeding the installation process for the Android Q Developer Preview 2.

List of issues on the Android Q build on the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T

Emergency calls not working

Enhanced VoLTE does not work

Extended screenshots do not work

Stability issues

Apps compatibility issues

How to install Android Q on the OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T?

Download the Android Q Preview 2 on your smartphone from OnePlus Forum

Backup your data

Make sure to have at least 30% battery life on your smartphone before the installation process with at least 3 GB of internal storage

Go to settings > System > System update > Click on top right icon > Local upgrade > Select the Android Q update package > Select upgrade > After update process click on reset

How to rollback to the stable version (Android 9 Pie OS) on OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T?

Download the stable version and move into the internal storage

Backup your data

Make sure to have at least 30% battery life on your smartphone before the installation process with at least 3 GB of internal storage

Go to settings > System > System update > Click on top right icon > Local upgrade > Select the Android Q update package > Select upgrade > After update process click on reset

