    Smartphones to receive Android Q update in India

    The consumers are very well aware of the Pie(P) OS, and its vast range of amazing features. But also, you would be glad to find even Android Q has plenty of innovative features that can very well get tuned with the apps. If you are really wanted to know about the upcoming devices to feature this latest OS, you must follow a listing mentioned at the bottom.

    Smartphones to receive Android Q update in India

     

    The OS has several pros. It comes with a number of security features. It has an upgraded version of the unified biometric authentication dialogs earlier mentioned in Pie OS. With this OS, you can command the system of your device for authenticating PIN, pattern or password- if the process gets failed through biometric measures.

    It also comes with several improvements related to networking and connectivity. There are some more interesting functions which make it a step ahead to Pie. Besides, an innovative OS- these handsets also come with quite a many unique features which you can't ignore. While some of their features are coming with upgrades which had been missing in their predecessors.

    Google Pixel 2

    Key Specs

    • 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
    • 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2700mAh Battery

    Google Pixel 2 XL

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 12.2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3520mAh battery with fast charging

    Google Pixel 3
     

    Google Pixel 3

    Key Specs

    • 5.5inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • Dual 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2915mAh Battery

    Google Pixel 3 XL

    Key Specs

    • 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • Dual 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3430mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10e

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 16MP camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,100mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10+

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4100 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • 3400 MAh Battery

    Huawei P30 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.47-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • 4200 MAh battery

    Honor View20

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera
    • 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Super Charge fast charging

    OnePlus 6

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    OnePlus 6T

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Nokia 8.1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 7.1

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh battery with fast charging

    Nokia 6.1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Poco F1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
