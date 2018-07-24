OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.9 brings intelligent battery saving feature

OnePus 6 is without question the best smartphone available in the market for the users. The company has used hardware that could easily give the flagship smartphones a hard time. Apart from the hardware, the company has also worked quite hard to develop the fastest software experience on Android.

OnePlus has recently released the OxygenOS 5.19 update for its flagship killer OnePlus 6. The recent update brings some camera related improvements along with the Google Lens integration. Well, it appears that it was not all that the update had in store for the users. The new OxygenOS 5.1.9 also brings a new battery saving feature for the users.

With the latest OxygenOS 5.1.9 update the company has introduced an intelligent battery saving feature to the company's flagship device OnePlus 6. The new feature is expected to optimize the battery of the device. The new feature will also intelligently turn off the network operations when the user is asleep or the device is inactive for a longer duration. The "intelligent" feature will primarily function based on the device's sleep patterns. The feature will help the device to identify the time periods when it stays out of use for longer durations.

The company has named this feature as "Sleep Standby Optimization" and it doesn't get activated by default. The users who are interested in activating the feature can head to the phone's settings and select the advanced optimization section which can be located under the battery optimization option.

OnePlus has been rolling out the updates for its users on a regular basis which makes OnePlus 6 one of the best options in the market. OnePlus has also promised that it will roll out updates for up to 2 years. Along with this, the company is also promising an extra year of security patches, this will make the device stay up to date with new features.

To recall, the OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 1,440 x 2,560 pixels. For screen protection, the device uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that makes the display scratch resistant.

For imaging, the device features a 16MP dual front-facing camera with a front LED flash to capture selfies even in low light situations. The rear camera of the smartphone features a high-resolution 23MP resolution along with a dual-LED flash. Under the hood, the device packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which is coupled with Adreno 630 graphics and 6/8GB RAM variants.