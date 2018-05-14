OnePlus 6 price confirmed; will cost 519 Euros in Germany

OnePlus is all set to launch the costliest OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 6 on the 16th of May in London. Until now, we had rumours and speculations about the pricing of this device. However, the listing on Amazon German does confirm that the OnePlus 6 is the costliest smartphone that the company has ever made. The company has been exponentially increasing the price of its flagship offering generation after generation and the OnePlus 6's leaked prices also depicts the same.

OnePlus 6 Price

According to a listing on Amazon Germany website, the OnePlus 6 will be available in two variations like its predecessors. The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will cost 519 Euros (Rs 41,770), whereas the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage will cost 569 Euros (Rs 45,794). There were few leaks about the high-end model, which possessed 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and the listing does not mention any info for such kind of a device.

OnePlus 6 is most likely to justify these prices by talking about the premium materials used on the smartphone. In fact, the company is most likely to launch these devices at a much lower price in India, and the entry-level model is expected to be priced near the price mark of Rs 35,000. The OnePlus 1 was launched in India for a price of Rs 19,990 and after 5 generations, the company is charging almost double the price for its entry-level model. The company was always known for flagship smartphones with an affordable price tag, if these prices happen to be true, then the company might lose a large chunk of audience who struck with OnePlus mainly for the attractive price with flagship specifications.

Features and specifications

Like most of the flagship smartphones of 2018, the OnePlus 6 will have top of the line of design and hardware specifications. The OnePlus 6 will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 6 and 8 GB RAM options and 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options. The device is also expected to offer IP67/68 water and dust resistance certifications and this will be the first OnePlus smartphone to do so. This will be the first smartphone to launch in India, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Additionally, the smartphone is likely to have a heart rate sensor with a dual camera setup on the back. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 6 is likely to have a 16 MP + 20 MP dual camera setup similar to the OnePlus 5T with features like portrait mode and improved low light photography. The smartphone is also expected to have a 16 MP front-facing camera with face unlock.

