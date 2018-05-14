OnePlus 6 cases confirm design ahead of launch

Finally, OnePlus will unveil its latest flagship killer phone in the next few days. As usual, most details of the device have been revealed by the rumors and leaks. This leaves very little information to be revealed by the company at the May 16 launch event. While this is the situation, the latest leak has revealed a number of cases meant for the device confirming its design. The leak does not bring any new change in terms of the design.

The leaked OnePlus 6 cases show the dual-camera module with vertically stacked sensors. The sensors are seen to be positioned at the center of the top-rear panel along with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor below them. Also, the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom has been revealed by the cases leaked by Android Pure.

The basic design of the rear panel appears to be similar to that of the OnePlus 5T. However, the positioning of the dual cameras at the rear is quite different than that of the previous generation flagship. Notably, the design appears to be almost similar to that revealed by the CAD renders of the smartphone.

Audio jack confirmed

OnePlus already confirmed the presence of a headphone jack on the upcoming flagship. It appears to be positioned at the bottom edge of the smartphone as in the 5T. Eventually, the leaked cases confirm that the bottom design will also be similar to that of its predecessor.

OnePlus 6 features

From the existing reports, we already know that the smartphone to be announced on May 16 will arrive with a display notch. And, it has been confirmed that the notch can be hidden. The hardware aspects of the device include a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be variants with lesser RAM and memory too.

One of the teasers has revealed that it will be the first OnePlus smartphone to be waterproof. Also, it is likely to have a glass back instead of metal as seen in the yesteryear models. There are speculations that this smartphone will arrive with wireless charging. But this aspect remains to be unknown for now. We expect to come across more speculations to hit the web in the next few days before its announcement.