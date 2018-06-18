OnePlus 6 receives Android P beta 2 with Face Unlock and Google lens integration

OnePlus has recently started rolling out the OxygenOS 5.1.8 update for the company's this year's flagship OnePlus 6. Following the rollout of the OxygenOS 5.1.8 update, the company has now announced the Android P Developer Preview 2 update for the OnePlus 6. The Android P Developer Preview 2 brings a whole set of changes and fixes for the OnePlus 6 including fixes for Face Unlock, improvement in camera stability along with fixes for app compatibility issues. The latest update also brings support for the dual rear camera along with the device's ability to hide the notch. However, the device's ability to hide the Notch came along with OxygenOS update. Apart from the above-mentioned changes, OnePlus has also introduced its own full-screen gestures along with the Google Lens integration in the camera app.

In order to receive the upgrade from the first beta, users will need to factory reset their OnePlus 6 device and follow the instructions they are presented for installing the latest update. Further, according to some folks over the XDA developers, the Android P Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6 also introduces new features such as show/hide toggle along with Ambient Display settings. The Ambient Display settings give the OnePlus 6 the ability to select a custom accent color along with Google Lens integration in the stock camera app for quick access to visual recognition and real-time recognition.

The changelog also includes the fixes for the following known issues.

1. Fix for "Wi-Fi SoftAP Device Manager is currently unavailable" issue

2. Fix for "Camera portrait mode cannot be used" error

3. Fix for "Widevine L1 is temporarily unavailable" issue

OnePlus took it to company's official forum post to explain the procedure of the upgrade. According to OnePlus users will need to have at least 30 percent of battery and 3GB minimum space on their device before carrying out the upgrade process.

As for the specs of the OnePlus 6 is concerned, the device features a 6.28 inches Super AMOLED display which has an aspect ratio of 19:9 with 1440 x 2560 pixel screen resolution. The device makes use of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which is coupled with Adreno 630 graphics. The smartphone is available two RAM variants including the 6/8GB and comes in 64/128/256GB internal storage options.