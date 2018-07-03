OnePlus 6's "Oil-painting" bug will be resolved soon: OnePlus

OnePlus recently launched the Red OnePlus 6 smartphone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage in India for a price of Rs 39,999. And now, the OnePlus smartphones are troubled by a new bug, which makes photos captured on the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, and the OnePlus 5 (in HDR mode) looks like an oil painting.

OnePlus has acknowledged the issue and the spoke personal has said that the company is already working on a fix for this issue and will soon roll out a software update to fix this bug. The fix for the OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5 is already being tested on the open beta ROM in China and the update might soon roll out for the general public if the update passes the beta test.

The "oil-painting effect is very much visible on photos taken in HDR effect by giving a soft effect to the photos, which reduces the overall clarity of the image. It is good to see that the company is already working on an update and the soon will be sent via OTA to fix this issue.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6 is the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker and is also the first OnePlus smartphone to have a notch on the top of the display to offer higher screen to body ratio. The OnePlus 6 is available in India for a starting price of Rs 34,999 and the price goes up to 44,999 for the Avengers edition with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 6 has a dual camera setup at the back with a 16 MP primary camera and a 20 MP secondary low light camera with OIS and EIS stabilization. The smartphone also has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with Face Unlocking capability.

The OnePlus 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core Mobile Solution with either 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB, or 128 GB or 256 GB of onboard storage based on UFS 2.1 technology. The smartphone has a premium all-glass design with support for Dash Charging capability.

