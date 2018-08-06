OnePlus 6 Screen Flickering Issue: Company acknowledges the issue and promises a fix

OnePlus 6 is one of the most affordable flagship smartphones that anyone can buy, the smartphone has a great set of features with a premium design as well. The OnePlus 6 smartphone has faced several software related issues. And now, the OnePlus 6 is being haunted by the screen flickering issue.

The issue

According to a set of OnePlus 6 users, the smartphone has a new problem related to the display, where the screen will start to flicker under the bright light when the adaptive display is turned on. As a large number of users started to complain about the same issue, the company has assured that a software update is on its way, which should fix this issue.

The update package will also include the security patch for the month of August as well. This issue was found when the users update their OnePlus 6 devices to the latest available software update.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6 has a 6.3-inch Optic OLED display on the front with FHD+ resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone has a glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage for a price of Rs 34,999, Rs 39,999, and Rs 44,999, respectively.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP secondary sensor to improve low light photography. The smartphone does support 4K video recording up to 60fps and also supports super slow motion video recording at 480p. The device has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera which has the fastest face unlocking feature on any Android smartphone.

The device has a 3300 mAh battery with support for Dash Charging, which can charge the device from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes via USB type C port. The device also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Finally, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the custom Oxygen OS (a light skin on top of stock Android) and the device also supports Android P developer's beta.

OnePlus is very prominent in providing the software update, where the company recently confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T will receive Android P update instead of Android 8.1. However, as of now, there is no information on the exact date or month of Android P update release for the OnePlus 3 or the OnePlus 3T.