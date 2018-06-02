OnePlus 6 Silk White version to go on sale in India from 5th of June

The OnePlus 6 is probably one of the best flagship smartphones that are currently available in India. The smartphone was made available in four color - Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White, and Avengers Edition. However, until now, only Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and the Avengers Edition were available for purchase.

The OnePlus 6 in Silk White color will be available in India from the 5th of June in 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM configuration, priced at Rs 39,999. There is no 6 GB RAM version of the Silk White color. The OnePlus 6 Silk White is a limited edition smartphone and will be available via Amazon, OnePlus stores, and Chroma stores in India from the above-mentioned date

Design:

Just like the standard OnePlus 6, the Silk White version is also made using glass on the front as well as on the back. To be specific, the smartphone uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, the Silk White version has a rose-gold frame with a mat finish. Unlike the Avengers Edition and the Mirror Black Edition, the Silk White is not a fingerprint magnet.

Offers associated with the OnePlus 6 Silk White Edition

All the regular offers associated with the standard OnePlus 6 are applicable for the Silk White Edition as well.

Citibank credit card and debit card users can get a cash back of Rs 2,000

No cost EMI for three months. Complimentary 12 months damage protection via Servify

Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs 250 Up to Rs 500 discount for Amazon Kindle book purchases

Up to 25,000 worth of benefits on hotel and flight booking from Cleartrip

The device has a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device has a notch at the top of its display and a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space.

The dual-camera modular at its rear comprises a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX519 sensor, OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture. It has a 20MP secondary camera with Sony IMX376K sensor with a similar aperture. The selfie camera is a 16MP selfie with Sony IMX371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone can capture slow-mo videos at 480p fps and there is support for Face Unlock. Connectivity wise, it has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at its rear and a 3300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge.