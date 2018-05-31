OnePlus 6 teardown: Here's something the company didn't tell us

OnePlus 6 has already been put through stringent tests. It has been torn down, burnt, bent, and scratched. But the water resistance of the phone is yet to be tested. OnePlus has never mentioned the IP-rating of the device, probably to save the cost of the certification.

Now, YouTuber JerryRigEverything in a new video exposes the water resistivity of the OnePlus 6. So what's the actual water resistance capability of the OnePlus 6? Watch the video to find out.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 6 is fitted with a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space, which cannot be expanded further.

There is a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. There are camera features such as OIS and EIS as well. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor and is housed inside the notch on top of the display.

The device was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with OxygenOS. It has received a slew of updates in the past few days taking it to Android P Beta and bringing in many other features and improvements. The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model will go on sale for the first time at 12 PM today on Amazon India. This special edition model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It carries a price tag of Rs. 44,999.

The company also added the Always-On Display feature to the device but removed it with the latest update. Though lack of an Always-on Display feature might not be a deal breaker, it's still intriguing why the company put it in the first place.

According to a thread on Reddit, a OnePlus customer support representative stated that the reason company removed the feature was "due to a battery-saving concern." While there's no doubt that the feature would drain the battery, it's unclear why would OnePlus remove the choice altogether. A simple battery drain warning with the on/off toggle would have done the trick for the company. The users could choose whether to use the feature or not.