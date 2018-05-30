Here's why OnePlus 6 got rid of the Always-On Display feature

OnePlus recently took the wraps off its much-anticipated flagship OnePlus 6. Users who got the device on the launch day and happened to scroll through the settings would have noticed an Always-on Display option. However, the option was greyed out, meaning you can activate or deactivate the feature.

Users thought that the company will activate the feature with the first update for the software. Instead, the company removed the feature entirely with the first update. Though lack of an Always-on Display feature might not be a deal breaker, it's still intriguing why the company put it in the first place.

According to a thread on Reddit, a OnePlus customer support representative stated that the reason company removed the feature was "due to a battery-saving concern." While there's no doubt that the feature would drain the battery, it's unclear why would OnePlus remove the choice altogether. A simple battery drain warning with the on/off toggle would have done the trick for the company. The users could choose whether to use the feature or not.

Other smartphone makers such as Samsung, LG already have Always-On Display features on their phones, and battery drain seems to be an issue. It could be possible that the feature was causing some bugs in the OS which the company didn't want to expose.

That being said, if you are planning to buy the OnePlus 6 and hoping for an Always-On Display feature, sadly it won't be there. You might see the feature in the future though.

The device also lacks wireless charging. Speaking to Business Insider, a OnePlus representative said: "We don't really feel the need to add wireless charging. We're not going to add a feature just for the sake of it." The flagship was unveiled last week at an event in London. It is company's most expensive phone to date. With wireless charging taking off with flagships from Samsung, LG, Nokia, and Apple, it's time OnePlus also adds it to their devices. But you won't be disappointed with other features offered by the device.

Besides, Amazon India announced that OnePlus 6 has become the highest selling smartphone in terms of revenue, on any single day on Amazon.in. Notably, the OnePlus 6 achieved the feat during the Prime Members only sale starting 12 noon on May 21, 2018, indicating strong affinity of OnePlus smartphones among premium audience such as Amazon Prime consumers.

Amazon.in has an exclusive partnership with the OnePlus brand since Dec 2014 and has brought all flagship OnePlus smartphone devices to Indian customers, right from OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and now the latest flagship OnePlus 6.