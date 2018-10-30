OnePlus 6T India launch: Watch the live-streaming here

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 6T in NewYork for the starting price of $549 (Rs 40,000) for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. And now, the company is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T in India in New Delhi.

The company is all set for the launch of the next generation flagship smartphone in India in the political capital of the country on the 30th of October 8:30 PM at KDJW Stadium. The only thing that is yet to be known about the OnePlus 6T is the price. According to leaks, the OnePlus 6T will cost Rs 37,999 in India for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is slightly less than the US pricing.

Watch the launch of the OnePlus 6T here

OnePlus 6T specifications

The main highlight of the OnePlus 6T is the in-display fingerprint sensor or the Screen Unlock, which can unlock the smartphone in 0.34s. The OnePlus 6T also misses out on the 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

The OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a water drop notch along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio display, protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The OnePlus 6 is one of the first smartphones to ship with the latest Gorilla Glass from Corning.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots which support 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

Just like the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP wide-angle lens and a 20 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera. The main camera does support 4K video recording @ 60fps and super slow-motion video recording @ 480fps.

The device is powered by a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C port. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 9 Pie and offers a lot of customisation options compared to the stock Android OS.